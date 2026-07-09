The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.1579.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $101.75 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,700 shares of company stock worth $6,283,211. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 391,764 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,148,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the second quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 48,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $3,664,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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