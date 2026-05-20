The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.30.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

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Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 135,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 125,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,623,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,468,252,000 after purchasing an additional 530,191 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $3,464,000. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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