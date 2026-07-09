The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: DSGX's stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$99.39 and traded as high as C$101.66. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$101.09, with a volume of 253,868 shares changing hands.

Get DSG alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DSG

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: DSGX last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$262.95 million for the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, insider Edward Ryan sold 34,193 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.70, for a total value of C$3,067,112.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,148.30. The trade was a 43.43% decrease in their position. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 20,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.83, for a total value of C$1,831,405.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 127,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$11,593,450.37. This trade represents a 13.64% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 57,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,628 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Descartes Systems Group

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network ('GLN'). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN, leveraging technology, data and artificial intelligence ('AI') to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Descartes Systems Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Descartes Systems Group wasn't on the list.

While The Descartes Systems Group currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here