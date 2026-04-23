The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $267.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "sell" rating on the financial services provider's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.69% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CME. Erste Group Bank raised CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CME Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.35.

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CME Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 146,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,367. The company has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $305.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.92. CME Group has a one year low of $257.17 and a one year high of $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $809,700. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total value of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,317,117.55. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,821 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its holdings in CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

CME Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record volumes and revenue — CME reported record average daily contracts (~36.2M, +22% y/y) and roughly $1.9B in revenue, with adjusted operating income and EPS up year-over-year, highlighting strong franchise demand for listed derivatives. PR Newswire: Record Q1 Results

Record volumes and revenue — CME reported record average daily contracts (~36.2M, +22% y/y) and roughly $1.9B in revenue, with adjusted operating income and EPS up year-over-year, highlighting strong franchise demand for listed derivatives. Positive Sentiment: Risk-on/risk-off volatility boosts hedging activity — multiple outlets and the earnings call noted elevated market risk is driving record demand for hedging and speculative flows, supporting higher futures/options volumes going forward. MarketWatch: Rising market risk

Risk-on/risk-off volatility boosts hedging activity — multiple outlets and the earnings call noted elevated market risk is driving record demand for hedging and speculative flows, supporting higher futures/options volumes going forward. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based franchise strength across asset classes — management and transcripts highlight cross-asset volume gains and product mix that sustained margins, reinforcing recurring fee revenue characteristics. TipRanks: Broad-based surge

Broad-based franchise strength across asset classes — management and transcripts highlight cross-asset volume gains and product mix that sustained margins, reinforcing recurring fee revenue characteristics. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and full call transcripts available — analysts and investors are reviewing the detailed call and transcript for forward commentary and expense/capex outlook. Benzinga: Full transcript

Investor materials and full call transcripts available — analysts and investors are reviewing the detailed call and transcript for forward commentary and expense/capex outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Questions on sustainability — several previews and follow-ups stress that the key risk is whether elevated volume is persistent or cyclical tied to current market volatility. Investing.com: Sustainability test

Questions on sustainability — several previews and follow-ups stress that the key risk is whether elevated volume is persistent or cyclical tied to current market volatility. Negative Sentiment: Mixed beats/misses and guidance nuance triggered selling — headlines emphasize that while some consensus figures were beaten, other estimates came in light (revenue/EPS comparisons vary by source), prompting a pullback in the stock. Yahoo Finance: Sales below estimates

Mixed beats/misses and guidance nuance triggered selling — headlines emphasize that while some consensus figures were beaten, other estimates came in light (revenue/EPS comparisons vary by source), prompting a pullback in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Valuation worries — analysts and commentary (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) note the stock still looks expensive on forward multiples despite the beat on volume, increasing sensitivity to any volume slowdown. Seeking Alpha: Valuation concerns

Valuation worries — analysts and commentary (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) note the stock still looks expensive on forward multiples despite the beat on volume, increasing sensitivity to any volume slowdown. Negative Sentiment: Institutional repositioning — some funds reduced CME exposure in recent filings, a factor that can add selling pressure if investors reweight after the quarter. QuiverQuant: Fund reductions

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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