The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $943.9545.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CICC Research upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was picked to help lead SpaceX’s expected IPO, a high-profile assignment that could generate significant fees and boost the firm’s investment banking pipeline. Article Title

Goldman Sachs was picked to help lead SpaceX’s expected IPO, a high-profile assignment that could generate significant fees and boost the firm’s investment banking pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is advising Saudi Arabia-backed Humain on financing for data centers, highlighting additional growth in AI-related dealmaking. Article Title

Goldman Sachs is advising Saudi Arabia-backed Humain on financing for data centers, highlighting additional growth in AI-related dealmaking. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s leadership said market turbulence has created a “huge opportunity,” suggesting stronger trading and advisory activity when volatility is elevated. Article Title

Goldman’s leadership said market turbulence has created a “huge opportunity,” suggesting stronger trading and advisory activity when volatility is elevated. Positive Sentiment: CICC Research lifted its price target on Goldman Sachs and maintained an outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence. Article Title

CICC Research lifted its price target on Goldman Sachs and maintained an outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon met with Mayor Mamdani, but the meeting appears more political/relationship-oriented than directly tied to near-term earnings. Article Title

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon met with Mayor Mamdani, but the meeting appears more political/relationship-oriented than directly tied to near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Denis Coleman sold shares in a disclosed transaction; insider sales can weigh on sentiment, but this looks like a routine partial sale rather than a clear fundamental warning. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:GS opened at $927.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $882.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $881.04. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $582.50 and a 12-month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,197,444,000 after purchasing an additional 394,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,455,011 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,460,875,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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