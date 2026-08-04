The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Price

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $312.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAC. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.00.

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Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.50. 43,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a twelve month low of $206.91 and a twelve month high of $300.41. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.30). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $645.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,495 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $304,359,000 after buying an additional 206,914 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,634,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,453,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,933,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,866 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: PAC, commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

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