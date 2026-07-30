The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.17% from the company's previous close.

HOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $105.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.30.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,367,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,235,561. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The company's fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 481,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,283,217.28. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 631,263 shares valued at $66,793,857. Insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,831,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,746,036,000 after buying an additional 875,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,944,000 after buying an additional 356,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,335,000 after buying an additional 2,061,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,160,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood reported record second-quarter revenue of $1.31 billion, up 32.5% year over year, while diluted EPS of $0.62 exceeded the $0.44 consensus estimate. Net deposits reached a record $22 billion, and Robinhood Gold subscribers rose to 4.8 million. Robinhood Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Robinhood reported record second-quarter revenue of $1.31 billion, up 32.5% year over year, while diluted EPS of $0.62 exceeded the $0.44 consensus estimate. Net deposits reached a record $22 billion, and Robinhood Gold subscribers rose to 4.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets became Robinhood’s second-largest trading business, generating $156 million in revenue and overtaking crypto. The growth supports management’s strategy of diversifying beyond traditional brokerage and cryptocurrency activity. Robinhood Beats Estimates as Prediction Markets Overtake Crypto

Prediction markets became Robinhood’s second-largest trading business, generating $156 million in revenue and overtaking crypto. The growth supports management’s strategy of diversifying beyond traditional brokerage and cryptocurrency activity. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed its “market outperform” rating with a $155 price target, while BTIG maintained a “buy” rating and a $125 target, indicating substantial long-term upside if product expansion continues.

Citizens JMP reaffirmed its “market outperform” rating with a $155 price target, while BTIG maintained a “buy” rating and a $125 target, indicating substantial long-term upside if product expansion continues. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood is expanding its financial ecosystem across trading, banking, investing and event contracts, with 13 business lines now exceeding $100 million in annualized revenue. CEO Vlad Tenev also said a $1 trillion market-cap goal is possible, though that outcome depends on sustained user and revenue growth. Robinhood Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Product Expansion

Robinhood is expanding its financial ecosystem across trading, banking, investing and event contracts, with 13 business lines now exceeding $100 million in annualized revenue. CEO Vlad Tenev also said a $1 trillion market-cap goal is possible, though that outcome depends on sustained user and revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Cryptocurrency revenue fell 38% year over year to $100 million as crypto trading activity weakened. Investors also questioned the sustainability of a one-time accounting benefit included in the quarter’s results. Robinhood delivers record Q2 revenue, but crypto slowdown weighs on shares

Cryptocurrency revenue fell 38% year over year to $100 million as crypto trading activity weakened. Investors also questioned the sustainability of a one-time accounting benefit included in the quarter’s results. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target to $105 from $122, citing a meaningful slowdown in new accounts during July. Needham also trimmed its target to $120, while higher costs and HOOD’s elevated valuation add to concerns about future returns.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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