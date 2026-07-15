The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Price

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target suggests a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Baxter International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Baxter International from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $19.91.

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Baxter International Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of BAX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 939,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,437,932. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 9.70%.Baxter International's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Baxter International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Baxter International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baxter announced an update to its segment reporting structure and metrics, effective with the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which could improve transparency for investors and make results easier to evaluate. Baxter International Updates Segment Reporting Structure and Metrics

Baxter announced an update to its segment reporting structure and metrics, effective with the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which could improve transparency for investors and make results easier to evaluate. Positive Sentiment: A recent article highlighted that Baxter’s stock showed a “golden cross” technical pattern, where the 50-day moving average moved above the 200-day moving average, a signal often watched by momentum traders. AbbVie vs Baxter: One Golden Cross Is Real, One Is a Trap

A recent article highlighted that Baxter’s stock showed a “golden cross” technical pattern, where the 50-day moving average moved above the 200-day moving average, a signal often watched by momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple earnings estimates for Baxter, including FY2026 to $1.83 from $1.87 and FY2027 to $1.90 from $1.91, while also lowering near-term quarterly forecasts. The firm also reiterated a bearish “Strong Sell” rating, which is a negative fundamental backdrop for the shares. Zacks.com

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company's primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter's offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

Further Reading

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