The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price suggests a potential downside of 8.71% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Compass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Compass from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Compass from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.21.

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Compass Stock Up 9.5%

Compass stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. 18,266,530 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,838,400. Compass has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Compass had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 0.17%.The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Compass will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Compass

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 23,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $293,434.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,781,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,342,862.04. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company's stock.

About Compass

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

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