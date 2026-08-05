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The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Gartner logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Goldman Sachs raised Gartner’s price target to $181 from $162 but maintained a “neutral” rating, implying about 2.6% downside from the prior close. The broader analyst consensus remains “Hold,” with an average target of $182.30.
  • Gartner exceeded quarterly expectations with adjusted EPS of $4.37 versus the $3.76 consensus and revenue of $1.68 billion versus $1.65 billion. Management set 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $14 or higher, above analyst expectations.
  • Despite the earnings beat and expanded share-buyback authorization, sentiment is mixed: Wells Fargo maintained an “underweight” rating, and a shareholder investigation adds a legal and governance overhang.
  • Five stocks we like better than Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IT. Weiss Ratings cut Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $182.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $185.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,277. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $144.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. Gartner has a 1 year low of $124.25 and a 1 year high of $265.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. Gartner's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.000- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Gartner by 34.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,196 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Gartner by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,348 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. Gartner reported adjusted EPS of $4.37, versus the $3.76 consensus, while revenue of $1.68 billion also exceeded estimates. Net income rose year over year despite a 0.6% revenue decline. Strong conference demand helped support the quarter. Gartner beats quarterly estimates on strong conference demand
  • Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance and margins improved. Management set 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $14 or higher, above the roughly $13.69 analyst consensus, and highlighted stronger adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and margin performance. Contract value reached $5.3 billion and growth reportedly accelerated. Gartner Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2026 EPS Outlook Raised
  • Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases added support. Gartner bought back 3.6 million shares for $547 million during the quarter, and increased its authorization by another $500 million in July, potentially boosting per-share results and signaling management confidence. Gartner Highlights Strong Q2 Earnings and Buyback Expansion
  • Neutral Sentiment: Industry conference planned in London. Gartner announced its inaugural Enterprise Risk, Audit & Compliance Conference for September 28–29. The event may reinforce the company’s advisory brand and generate conference activity, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Gartner Announces Enterprise Risk, Audit & Compliance Conference
  • Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo remains bearish. The firm raised its price target from $120 to $150 but kept an “underweight” rating, implying substantial downside from recent trading levels. The revised target may pressure the stock after its earnings-related advance. Wells Fargo price target update
  • Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation creates an overhang. Bernstein Liebhard said it is investigating potential fiduciary-duty breaches by Gartner directors and officers. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing, but it introduces legal and governance risk for investors. Gartner shareholder investigation alert

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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Analyst Recommendations for Gartner (NYSE:IT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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