The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earns "Neutral" Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $985.00 to $905.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $839.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Autonomous Res lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $919.48.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $925.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $868.74 and a 200-day moving average of $855.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $492.69 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The firm has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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