The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

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The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.2%

The Hackett Group stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $284.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.80 million. The Hackett Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More The Hackett Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hackett Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: The company projected third-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.37-$0.39 , broadly in line with the $0.38 analyst consensus. Management also said new wins for its AI platform are beginning to ramp, providing a potential growth catalyst. Hackett projects Q3 2026 adjusted EPS as AI platform wins ramp

The company projected third-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of , broadly in line with the $0.38 analyst consensus. Management also said new wins for its AI platform are beginning to ramp, providing a potential growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.18 from $0.06 a year earlier, while operating cash flow reached $15.2 million . The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share , payable October 2, representing an annualized yield of approximately 4.3%. The Hackett Group Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS rose to from $0.06 a year earlier, while operating cash flow reached . The board also declared a quarterly dividend of , payable October 2, representing an annualized yield of approximately 4.3%. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.34 , matching analyst expectations, and revenue before reimbursements of approximately $68.3 million was close to the $68.8 million consensus. However, adjusted EPS declined from $0.38 a year earlier, making the results supportive but not a clear earnings beat. Hackett Group Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was , matching analyst expectations, and revenue before reimbursements of approximately was close to the $68.8 million consensus. However, adjusted EPS declined from $0.38 a year earlier, making the results supportive but not a clear earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Revenue before reimbursements fell to about $68.3 million from $77.6 million a year earlier. Management guided third-quarter revenue to $68.0-$70.0 million, below the roughly $73 million analyst consensus, signaling continued top-line pressure and likely explaining the weaker stock performance. Hackett Group Q2 revenue falls to $69.3 million

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

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