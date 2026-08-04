The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34, FiscalAI reports. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.75%. The Hackett Group updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.370-0.390 EPS.

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The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 377,118 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,854. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $285.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 566.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,773 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised The Hackett Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCKT

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

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