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The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
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Key Points

  • Q3 2026 EPS guidance is $0.37–$0.39, broadly in line with the $0.38 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of $68 million–$70 million is below the $73 million consensus estimate.
  • Shares recently traded at $11.29, well below their 52-week high of $23.28. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and a $16.50 average price target.
  • Institutional investors own approximately 78.1% of The Hackett Group, with several funds recently increasing their positions or initiating new stakes.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.0 million-$70.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.0 million.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 372,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.75%.The Hackett Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered The Hackett Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCKT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,773 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

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