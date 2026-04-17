The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. J. M. Smucker has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $10.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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