The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.6667.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered J. M. Smucker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

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J. M. Smucker Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $122.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.51. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $127.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $583,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,118.55. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $403,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,523.95. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,378 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,922 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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