The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

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Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. Kroger has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.59 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kroger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Kroger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

More Kroger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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