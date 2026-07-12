The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIDD. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Middleby Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $135.67. The stock had a trading volume of 730,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Middleby has a 12-month low of $110.82 and a 12-month high of $180.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average of $151.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $839.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.19 million. Middleby had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The company's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Middleby by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 553.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Middleby

Here are the key news stories impacting Middleby this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and technical indicators are pointing to a possible bottom for Middleby, with Zacks highlighting a hammer candlestick pattern and oversold conditions that could signal a near-term trend reversal. Article Title

Analysts and technical indicators are pointing to a possible bottom for Middleby, with Zacks highlighting a hammer candlestick pattern and oversold conditions that could signal a near-term trend reversal. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said Middleby has been oversold after a recent pullback, which may indicate selling pressure is fading and a recovery could be developing. Article Title

Another Zacks note said Middleby has been oversold after a recent pullback, which may indicate selling pressure is fading and a recovery could be developing. Positive Sentiment: The company’s post-spin-off growth plans and M&A strategy for its Midera business may be drawing investor interest, as management outlines longer-term value creation opportunities. Article Title

The company’s post-spin-off growth plans and M&A strategy for its Midera business may be drawing investor interest, as management outlines longer-term value creation opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in bearish positioning, with reported short interest remaining at zero shares, so this update does not appear to be a real catalyst for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in bearish positioning, with reported short interest remaining at zero shares, so this update does not appear to be a real catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target on MIDD to $160, which signals more cautious expectations but does not change the broader long-term valuation case. Article Title

Jefferies lowered its price target on MIDD to $160, which signals more cautious expectations but does not change the broader long-term valuation case. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded Middleby from strong-buy to hold, which likely weighed on sentiment and suggests some analysts see less near-term upside.

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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