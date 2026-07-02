The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.2222.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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New York Times News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-traffic sports coverage, including World Cup live blogs and match recaps, may help lift audience engagement and page views for NYT . Kane saves England from huge World Cup upset against DR Congo: Live updates and reaction

High-traffic sports coverage, including World Cup live blogs and match recaps, may help lift audience engagement and page views for . Positive Sentiment: Politics and Washington-focused reporting, including stories on the Supreme Court, Trump, Medicaid, and midterm politics, supports strong readership around breaking news topics. The Supreme Court Just Gave the G.O.P. a New Midterm Edge

Politics and Washington-focused reporting, including stories on the Supreme Court, Trump, Medicaid, and midterm politics, supports strong readership around breaking news topics. Positive Sentiment: Business and tech coverage, including the Anthropic story and the crypto-Trump article, can attract broad investor and consumer attention to the news platform. U.S. Lifts Restrictions on Anthropic’s Most Powerful A.I. Models

Business and tech coverage, including the Anthropic story and the crypto-Trump article, can attract broad investor and consumer attention to the news platform. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the newly published items are editorially important but not directly tied to NYT’s financial results, so their stock impact is likely indirect through traffic and engagement rather than fundamentals.

Insider Activity

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,193,821.14. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $320,819.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,496. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 1,191.7% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,909 shares of the company's stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 25.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Trading Up 2.8%

NYT stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. New York Times has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $699.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Times will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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