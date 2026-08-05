The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $297.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $288.71 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.96%. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.340-1.410 EPS.

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The Pennant Group Stock Up 0.5%

PNTG traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 684,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Pennant Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Pennant Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,290 shares of the company's stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group NASDAQ: PNTG is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

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