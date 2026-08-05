The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.340-1.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNTG

The Pennant Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. 684,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,447. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $297.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.71 million. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,400 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,749 shares of the company's stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group NASDAQ: PNTG is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

Further Reading

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