The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.0625.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on RealReal from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on RealReal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RealReal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

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RealReal Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of REAL opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. RealReal has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,301,397.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,482,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,390.88. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 51,585 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $479,224.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,179,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,955,762.03. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,883 shares of company stock worth $3,001,619. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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