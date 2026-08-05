The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The RMR Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 3.44%.

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The RMR Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RMR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 168,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,367. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $608.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.05.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. The RMR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded The RMR Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Report on RMR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1,235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc NASDAQ: RMR is a publicly traded asset management company that specializes in providing comprehensive real estate and investment management services to both public and private entities. Acting as an external manager, RMR offers a range of services encompassing property management, asset management, fund administration, accounting, investor relations and compliance oversight. Its client base includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies (REOCs), closed-end real estate funds and institutional investors.

Founded in 1986, RMR Group has built a business model centered on recurring fee revenue generated through long-term service agreements with its managed entities.

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