The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

The Sage Group (LON:SGE - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 to GBX 1,050 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGE. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,000 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,150 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,135 price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,094.29.

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The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 993.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 846.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 870.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 919.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 771.66 and a one year high of GBX 1,234.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 23.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 136.30 billion for the quarter. The Sage Group had a return on equity of 81.91% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sage Group will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

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