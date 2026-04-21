The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 62.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

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Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:SMG opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,167,641 shares in the company, valued at $874,331,362.40. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer acquired 693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $49,507.92. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,098,032.80. This represents a 4.72% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,662 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company's stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

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