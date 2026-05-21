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The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Simply Good Foods logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Simply Good Foods has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from 14 analysts, with an average 12-month price target of about $21.64. Ratings were mixed, including two sells, seven holds, and five buys.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.45, beating estimates, but revenue came in below expectations at $326.01 million and fell 9.4% year over year. Analysts expect full-year EPS of 1.54.
  • Insiders have been buying shares, including directors James M. Kilts and Clayton C. Daley, Jr., while institutional investors own 88.45% of the stock. The shares were trading near $11.18, close to their 52-week low of $10.21.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.6364.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research cut Simply Good Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. Simply Good Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $991,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 172,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,661.06. The trade was a 86.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 111,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,332.54. This represents a 9.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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