The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.8889.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $123.78 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $157.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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