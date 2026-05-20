The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.4667.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.20. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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