Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0725 per share and revenue of $22.4940 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 104.34% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 0.0%

TBPH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. 111,987 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,834. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $869.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JonesTrading lowered Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBPH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 37,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $642,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,174,453 shares in the company, valued at $155,965,701. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 13,314 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $218,216.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 232,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,970.23. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 350,011 shares of company stock worth $6,008,309 over the last ninety days. 7.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 107.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 20,269.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company's stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

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