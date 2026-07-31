Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $617.1364.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore set a $570.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,927,815. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after purchasing an additional 288,296 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,258,082,000 after buying an additional 31,455,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,633,991,000 after buying an additional 229,630 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,376,229,000 after acquiring an additional 718,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $576.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.98 and a 200-day moving average of $511.55. The company has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $435.27 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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