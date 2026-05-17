Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $616.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE TMO opened at $438.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.12. The company has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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