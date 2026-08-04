Thomas Malcolm Alford Acquires 5,000 Shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Malcolm Alford purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$294,000. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock.

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Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.87. 838,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.41. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.19 and a 1-year high of C$8.40.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$214.60 million for the quarter. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.60%.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Trican Well Service's dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Trican Well Service from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$7.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on TCW

About Trican Well Service

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.

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