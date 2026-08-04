Thomas Nimbley Sells 468,139 Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Nimbley sold 468,139 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $32,554,386.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 793,737 shares in the company, valued at $55,196,470.98. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get PBF Energy alerts: Sign Up

PBF Energy Stock Down 3.1%

PBF Energy stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,577. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.10. The business's 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Zacks Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $62.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $50.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

Key Stories Impacting PBF Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: PBF Energy’s latest quarterly results were significantly better than expected: adjusted earnings were $6.22 per share versus the $4.15 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 56.2% year over year to $11.68 billion. Strong refining margins and throughput are supporting investor optimism. PBF Energy Beats on Margins and Throughput

PBF Energy’s latest quarterly results were significantly better than expected: adjusted earnings were $6.22 per share versus the $4.15 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 56.2% year over year to $11.68 billion. Strong refining margins and throughput are supporting investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions and recent price strength remain favorable. Zacks cited PBF among stocks with strong momentum, improving estimates and solid fundamentals, while another report said the company could continue moving higher near term. Stocks With Relative Price Strength

Analyst estimate revisions and recent price strength remain favorable. Zacks cited PBF among stocks with strong momentum, improving estimates and solid fundamentals, while another report said the company could continue moving higher near term. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share, equivalent to $1.10 annually and a yield of roughly 1.6%. The dividend adds modest income support but is unlikely to be a major trading catalyst.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share, equivalent to $1.10 annually and a yield of roughly 1.6%. The dividend adds modest income support but is unlikely to be a major trading catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: PBF’s price target was reportedly raised to $74, but the broader analyst consensus remains “Hold,” with a consensus target of $46.31. This reflects uncertainty over whether current refining strength is sustainable.

PBF’s price target was reportedly raised to $74, but the broader analyst consensus remains “Hold,” with a consensus target of $46.31. This reflects uncertainty over whether current refining strength is sustainable. Negative Sentiment: CEO Matthew C. Lucey sold 225,473 shares for approximately $16.2 million, reducing his direct ownership by 31.26%. Large insider sales can pressure sentiment, although the CEO still owns nearly 496,000 shares.

CEO Matthew C. Lucey sold 225,473 shares for approximately $16.2 million, reducing his direct ownership by 31.26%. Large insider sales can pressure sentiment, although the CEO still owns nearly 496,000 shares. Negative Sentiment: Major insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold another 490,000 shares for approximately $34.9 million, reducing its stake by 3.16%. The investor has also reported multiple earlier sales, creating a persistent supply and confidence overhang. PBF Energy Insider Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,327,255 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $171,595,000 after buying an additional 3,550,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $83,639,000 after buying an additional 1,651,516 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $45,183,000 after buying an additional 1,454,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,243,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2,198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company's stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider PBF Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PBF Energy wasn't on the list.

While PBF Energy currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here