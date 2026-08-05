Thomson Reuters Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NASDAQ:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

Thomson Reuters has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Thomson Reuters has a payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

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Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI traded down $10.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,829. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $203.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $185.74 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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