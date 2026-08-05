Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) Stock Price Down 9.2% - Here's What Happened

Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.20 and last traded at $99.1420. Approximately 1,763,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,353,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.15.

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Key Headlines Impacting Thomson Reuters

Here are the key news stories impacting Thomson Reuters this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.99 per share , ahead of the $0.96 consensus estimate and up from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue increased 9% year over year, while organic revenue rose 8%. Thomson Reuters Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were , ahead of the $0.96 consensus estimate and up from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue increased 9% year over year, while organic revenue rose 8%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, targeting approximately 8% total-company revenue growth and 9.5% to 10% organic growth in its Legal Professionals, Corporates, and Tax, Audit & Accounting businesses. All three major segments posted double-digit organic growth in the quarter. Thomson Reuters Reports Higher Second-Quarter Revenue and Raises Full-Year Forecast

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, targeting approximately and 9.5% to 10% organic growth in its Legal Professionals, Corporates, and Tax, Audit & Accounting businesses. All three major segments posted double-digit organic growth in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Thomson Reuters agreed to sell a 51% stake in its Global Print business to a KKR-advised joint venture, expected to generate approximately $500 million in gross proceeds. It also completed a $600 million share-repurchase program and a $605 million return-of-capital transaction, reducing its share count by about 6.5 million shares. Thomson Reuters Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Thomson Reuters agreed to sell a 51% stake in its Global Print business to a KKR-advised joint venture, expected to generate approximately in gross proceeds. It also completed a $600 million share-repurchase program and a $605 million return-of-capital transaction, reducing its share count by about 6.5 million shares. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized continued investment in “Fiduciary-Grade” artificial-intelligence solutions, which could support longer-term growth but may also require substantial spending and execution.

Management emphasized continued investment in “Fiduciary-Grade” artificial-intelligence solutions, which could support longer-term growth but may also require substantial spending and execution. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and guidance beats, investors may have viewed the performance as insufficient relative to the stock’s previously high expectations. Shares had a price-to-earnings ratio near 29, and post-earnings coverage highlighted comparisons between individual operating metrics and Wall Street estimates, contributing to the pullback. Why Thomson Reuters Stock Is Down

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.74 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 8.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company's stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $646,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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