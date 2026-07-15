Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) Trading 6.4% Higher - Time to Buy?

Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.71 and last traded at $97.6310. 935,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,317,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.74.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRI. UBS Group set a $185.74 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 4.0%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters's dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company's stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company's stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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