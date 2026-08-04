Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.98 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 1.88%.

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Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. Thryv has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,204 shares of the company's stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on THRY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRY

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: THRY is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv's offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

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