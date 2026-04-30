Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. Thryv had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.04%.The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.68 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Thryv's conference call:

70% SaaS scale: SaaS revenue was $116.7M (+5% YoY), now represents 70% of company revenue, with ARPU up 13% to $378/month and annualized client spend above $4,500 across ~96,000 SaaS subscribers.

SaaS revenue was $116.7M (+5% YoY), now represents 70% of company revenue, with ARPU up 13% to $378/month and annualized client spend above $4,500 across ~96,000 SaaS subscribers. Marketing Center & AI traction: Marketing Center grew ~30% YoY and multiple AI capabilities (image generation, lead scoring, AI-guided dashboard, etc.) are live with strong early adoption, which management says is increasing engagement and stickiness.

Marketing Center grew ~30% YoY and multiple AI capabilities (image generation, lead scoring, AI-guided dashboard, etc.) are live with strong early adoption, which management says is increasing engagement and stickiness. Margin compression and EBITDA miss: SaaS adjusted gross margin of 67% and adjusted EBITDA came in below guidance due primarily to a deliberate upgrade of low‑margin digital agency customers onto SaaS without price changes.

SaaS adjusted gross margin of 67% and adjusted EBITDA came in below guidance due primarily to a deliberate upgrade of low‑margin digital agency customers onto SaaS without price changes. Marketing Services decline: Marketing Services billings fell 33% YoY as the company intentionally migrates legacy customers to SaaS; management plans to exit marketing services by 2028 with cash flows lasting through 2030, signaling near‑term revenue decline in that segment.

Marketing Services billings fell 33% YoY as the company intentionally migrates legacy customers to SaaS; management plans to exit marketing services by 2028 with cash flows lasting through 2030, signaling near‑term revenue decline in that segment. Guidance and balance sheet: Management raised the low end of full‑year SaaS revenue to $463M–$471M, maintained SaaS adjusted EBITDA guidance of $70M–$75M, reported net debt of $258M (1.7x leverage), and expects overall top‑line growth to resume in 2027.

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Thryv Price Performance

Shares of Thryv stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,760,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Thryv has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Thryv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Thryv this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CFO Paul D. Rouse acquired 14,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 349,079 shares in the company, valued at $820,335.65. This trade represents a 4.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $43,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 775,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,257,429.59. The trade was a 1.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $120,250. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Thryv in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. Zacks Research raised Thryv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Thryv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Thryv from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Thryv from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THRY

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: THRY is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv's offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

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