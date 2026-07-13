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Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$19.01 and last changing hands at C$19.00, up from a prior close of C$18.00.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains cautious despite the rally: analysts largely rate the stock Hold, with an average target price of C$17.60 even after several price-target increases.
  • The company’s latest quarter showed C($1.24) EPS on revenue of C$385.60 million, and it continues to carry weak profitability and liquidity metrics, including a negative net margin and a high debt-to-equity ratio.
  • Interested in Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.01 and last traded at C$19.00, with a volume of 95550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TWM. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$11.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotia upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$9.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$17.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWM

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$385.60 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0199855 EPS for the current year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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