Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Announces Earnings Results

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Tigo Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.82 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Tigo Energy's conference call:

Revenue and full-year outlook were reduced. Second-quarter revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $25.4 million but fell below expectations, while fiscal 2026 revenue guidance was cut to $100 million–$110 million due to slower European recovery, a delayed U.S. inverter launch, and a slower GO Battery ramp.

Second-quarter revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $25.4 million but fell below expectations, while fiscal 2026 revenue guidance was cut to $100 million–$110 million due to slower European recovery, a delayed U.S. inverter launch, and a slower GO Battery ramp. The EG4 optimized-inverter launch was pushed to the fourth quarter from earlier expected ramp dates, delaying a meaningful U.S. revenue contribution. Management said the delay reflects EG4 operational issues rather than a change in product plans and expressed near-100% confidence in a Q4 ramp.

Tigo expects to benefit from U.S. FCC restrictions on foreign-produced power inverters and European Union limits on high-risk vendors in EU-funded projects. Its U.S. manufacturing strategy and inverter communications capabilities could strengthen its competitive position and create additional opportunities.

Geographic diversification provided some resilience, with year-over-year growth in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Australia despite weakness in several residential solar markets. Management also expects Germany’s planned feed-in-tariff changes to pull demand into the second half of 2026 and increase the value of storage and self-consumption products.

Cash and liquidity improved as inventory declined 34.3% from year-end 2025, although profitability remained pressured. Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was approximately breakeven, and third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $24 million–$26 million with adjusted EBITDA ranging from a $1 million loss to a $500,000 profit.

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Tigo Energy Stock Performance

TYGO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. 2,291,807 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,621. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tigo Energy

In other Tigo Energy news, Director Tomer Babai sold 63,452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $263,325.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 214,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $889,967.50. This trade represents a 22.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Joan C. Conley sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 227,902 shares in the company, valued at $706,496.20. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 463,444 shares of company stock worth $1,631,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tigo Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Tigo Energy by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Tigo Energy by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 228,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 90,108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tigo Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $6.40 target price on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tigo Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tigo Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TYGO

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc NASDAQ: TYGO is a U.S.-based provider of module-level power electronics (MLPE) solutions designed to optimize the performance and safety of solar photovoltaic systems. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, California, Tigo Energy develops hardware and software tools that enhance energy yield, improve system reliability, and streamline compliance with electrical codes. The company's technology platform is used by solar installers, project developers, and module manufacturers to deliver higher returns on investment and bolster the safety profile of PV arrays.

At the core of Tigo's offerings is its TS4 platform, a modular MLPE solution that enables real-time monitoring, rapid shutdown functionality, and maximum power point tracking at the panel level.

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