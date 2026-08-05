Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 4.5% - Should You Sell?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 4,500,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,338,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

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Trending Headlines about Tilray Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 10,000 shares for approximately $46,200, increasing his direct ownership by 7.71%. Insider buying may signal that management views the stock as undervalued. SEC insider ownership filing

CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 10,000 shares for approximately $46,200, increasing his direct ownership by 7.71%. Insider buying may signal that management views the stock as undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Denise Faltischek purchased 2,500 shares for approximately $11,950, raising her holdings by 1.80% and adding to the recent insider-buying signal. Denise Faltischek insider purchase

Denise Faltischek purchased 2,500 shares for approximately $11,950, raising her holdings by 1.80% and adding to the recent insider-buying signal. Positive Sentiment: TD Securities recently upgraded Tilray to “strong buy,” supporting a more constructive view of the company’s long-term outlook. Tilray analyst upgrade

TD Securities recently upgraded Tilray to “strong buy,” supporting a more constructive view of the company’s long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Tilray’s emergence in penny-stock coverage and inclusion on a Nasdaq Composite watchlist may increase investor attention, but neither development changes its underlying earnings outlook. Tilray penny-stock coverage

Tilray’s emergence in penny-stock coverage and inclusion on a Nasdaq Composite watchlist may increase investor attention, but neither development changes its underlying earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Tilray’s latest quarter produced a substantial EPS miss: a loss of $0.43 per share versus the consensus loss of $0.01. Although revenue exceeded estimates, the company remains unprofitable, with analysts projecting another full-year loss.

Tilray’s latest quarter produced a substantial EPS miss: a loss of $0.43 per share versus the consensus loss of $0.01. Although revenue exceeded estimates, the company remains unprofitable, with analysts projecting another full-year loss. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that acquisitions are driving reported growth, making organic performance difficult to assess. That uncertainty limits the appeal of the stock despite record fiscal 2026 results. Tilray fiscal 2026 results analysis

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities upgraded Tilray Brands to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tilray Brands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray Brands presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Trading Down 4.5%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.42). Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.The business had revenue of $281.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray Brands

In other Tilray Brands news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 10,000 shares of Tilray Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,753 shares in the company, valued at $645,658.86. This trade represents a 7.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 110,137.5% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company's stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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