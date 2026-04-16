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Tim Steiner Purchases 82 Shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Ocado Group logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Insider buying: Ocado co-founder Tim Steiner bought 82 shares on April 15 at GBX 183 (£150.06) and also purchased 75 shares at GBX 200 on March 16 and 66 shares at GBX 228 on Feb 16, totaling 223 shares for about £450.54.
  • Stock context: OCDO traded at GBX 197 mid-day with a market cap of £1.64bn and a P/E of 4.05, trading below its 50‑day (GBX 203.73) and 200‑day (GBX 219.64) moving averages and inside a 12‑month range of GBX 165.85–397.90.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO - Get Free Report) insider Tim Steiner bought 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 per share, for a total transaction of £150.06.

Tim Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 16th, Tim Steiner bought 75 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 per share, with a total value of £150.
  • On Monday, February 16th, Tim Steiner purchased 66 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 228 per share, for a total transaction of £150.48.

Ocado Group Price Performance

OCDO stock traded up GBX 5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 197. The company had a trading volume of 7,729,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496,859. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.34. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.85 and a 12-month high of GBX 397.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.64.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (44.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocado Group had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world's largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado's physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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