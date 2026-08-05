Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Sets New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.03 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 361882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TF shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD decreased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$6.62.

View Our Latest Report on TF

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is C$6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.22, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 145.00.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of C$34.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7300725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Timbercreek Financial's dividend payout ratio is 222.58%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. It invests directly in a diversified portfolio of structured mortgage loans primarily secured by stabilized, income-producing commercial real estates, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada. The company's strategy is to preserve investor capital by lending mainly against income producing real estate, mitigate concentration risk by diversifying geographically by asset type and borrower and ensure loan to value ratios.

Further Reading

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