Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.69 and traded as high as $43.70. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 20,321 shares trading hands.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $339.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 26.22%.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Timberland Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Alan Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $810,745.20. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,399 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,420 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company's stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank's core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Timberland Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Timberland Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Timberland Bancorp currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here