Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.75, but opened at $131.33. Timken shares last traded at $130.3060, with a volume of 271,969 shares.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Timken this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings and sales exceeded expectations. Timken reported adjusted EPS of $1.83, above the roughly $1.62-$1.63 consensus, while sales rose 7.5% year over year to $1.26 billion, surpassing the $1.23 billion estimate. Timken Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Timken reported adjusted EPS of $1.83, above the roughly $1.62-$1.63 consensus, while sales rose 7.5% year over year to $1.26 billion, surpassing the $1.23 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand improved across both operating segments. Organic sales increased 4.4%; Engineered Bearings revenue grew 3.8% to $807 million, and Industrial Motion revenue advanced 14.6% to $453.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.6%. Timken Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Organic sales increased 4.4%; Engineered Bearings revenue grew 3.8% to $807 million, and Industrial Motion revenue advanced 14.6% to $453.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.6%. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted full-year guidance was raised or reaffirmed at a solid level. Timken now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $6.05-$6.35, broadly in line with the approximately $6.14 analyst consensus, with revenue expected near $4.8 billion and about 5.5% growth at the midpoint.

Timken now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $6.05-$6.35, broadly in line with the approximately $6.14 analyst consensus, with revenue expected near $4.8 billion and about 5.5% growth at the midpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Cash generation remained positive, with $107.1 million of operating cash flow and $80.5 million of free cash flow. However, the quarter’s net margin was only 2.3%, compared with 6.7% a year earlier.

with $107.1 million of operating cash flow and $80.5 million of free cash flow. However, the quarter’s net margin was only 2.3%, compared with 6.7% a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results were sharply affected by an impairment charge tied to the anticipated divestiture of the belts business. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.41 versus $1.12 a year ago, and Timken lowered its full-year GAAP EPS outlook to $3.75-$4.05, creating a potential overhang despite the adjusted earnings beat. Timken Q2 Sales Rise 7.5%

tied to the anticipated divestiture of the belts business. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.41 versus $1.12 a year ago, and Timken lowered its full-year GAAP EPS outlook to $3.75-$4.05, creating a potential overhang despite the adjusted earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity was entirely selling: eight reported open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months, which may add to investor caution but is not directly tied to the quarter’s operating performance.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Timken from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Timken

Timken Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $137.40 and its 200 day moving average is $116.04.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Timken's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 264,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,845,323.44. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,656,351.50. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Timken by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 147.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 211,718 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Timken by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,872 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Timken by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 604,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,884,000 after buying an additional 427,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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