Timothy Donahue Sells 15,000 Shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Crown Stock Performance

CCK traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.75. 1,315,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,927. The company's fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $436,078,000 after acquiring an additional 93,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $426,086,000 after purchasing an additional 670,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $363,173,000 after purchasing an additional 886,471 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,979,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Crown by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,541,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $261,666,000 after buying an additional 47,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

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