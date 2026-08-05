Timothy Herbst Buys 10,000 Shares of GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) Stock

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH - Get Free Report) Director Timothy Herbst purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 327,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,033,209. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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GBank Financial Stock Down 4.9%

GBFH stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 189,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $295.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.05. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $42.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). GBank Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 15.44%.The firm had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GBank Financial Holdings Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBFH shares. Wall Street Zen raised GBank Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on GBank Financial in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut GBank Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JonesTrading cut their price target on shares of GBank Financial from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GBank Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GBank Financial

Institutional Trading of GBank Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GBank Financial in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GBank Financial during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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