Timothy Price Crain II Sells 8,447 Shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 8,447 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $199,433.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 351,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,293,697.19. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 150,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 23,226 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $405,061.44.

On Friday, January 16th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 24,155 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $484,066.20.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts: Sign Up

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 14.2%

LUNR stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,693,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,857,254. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LUNR. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Machines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,092 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,715 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,407 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,835 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Machines wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Machines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here