Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Stock Price Down 9.8% After Earnings Miss

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM - Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.8940. 339,113 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 303,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $470.63 million during the quarter. Titan America had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

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Titan America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Titan America's payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Trending Headlines about Titan America

Here are the key news stories impacting Titan America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 9.6% year over year to $470.63 million, indicating continued demand and top-line momentum. Titan America Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 9.6% year over year to $470.63 million, indicating continued demand and top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Titan America declared a quarterly distribution of $0.04 per share, payable October 9 to shareholders of record October 1. The payment provides ongoing income support, with an indicated annualized yield of approximately 1.0%. Titan America Declares Third-Quarter 2026 Distribution

Titan America declared a quarterly distribution of $0.04 per share, payable October 9 to shareholders of record October 1. The payment provides ongoing income support, with an indicated annualized yield of approximately 1.0%. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s second-quarter earnings call focused on revenue growth and operational execution. Investors will likely look for evidence that operating initiatives can convert the stronger sales performance into improved earnings. Titan America Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management’s second-quarter earnings call focused on revenue growth and operational execution. Investors will likely look for evidence that operating initiatives can convert the stronger sales performance into improved earnings. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.23 per share, below the $0.29 analyst consensus. EPS also declined from $0.28 in the year-ago quarter, suggesting that cost, pricing, or operational pressures offset much of the revenue growth. Titan America Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Titan America from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Titan America from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Titan America from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Titan America from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Titan America from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Titan America

Institutional Trading of Titan America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Titan America in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Titan America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Titan America by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Titan America during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Titan America during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Titan America Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.99.

About Titan America

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials. We are a leading provider of heavy building materials in Florida, the New York and New Jersey Metropolitan area (“Metro New York”), Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina (Virginia and the Carolinas, together with Metro New York and their adjacent areas, the “Mid-Atlantic”).

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