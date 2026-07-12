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Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Titan America logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Titan America SA has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold”, based on seven covering firms: one sell, four hold, and two buy ratings. The average 12-month price target is $17.75.
  • The company recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.18 per share, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20, while revenue came in at $398.42 million, up 1.5% year over year.
  • Titan America also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 0.9%, while the stock traded near $17.39 and sits between its 52-week low of $13.29 and high of $19.57.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Titan America.

Shares of Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

TTAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Titan America from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Titan America from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Titan America from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Titan America from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTAM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Titan America by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Titan America during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Titan America in the second quarter valued at $96,000.

Titan America Price Performance

Titan America stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 229,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,412. Titan America has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.42 million during the quarter. Titan America had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Titan America will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Titan America's payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Titan America

(Get Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials. We are a leading provider of heavy building materials in Florida, the New York and New Jersey Metropolitan area (“Metro New York”), Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina (Virginia and the Carolinas, together with Metro New York and their adjacent areas, the “Mid-Atlantic”).

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Titan America (NYSE:TTAM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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